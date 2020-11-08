Esther Alvarado died on 28 August 2020 while in hospice care at NE Methodist hospital. Ms Alvarado was born in San Antonio to Ignacio Alvarado and Juanita Tellez Alvarado who preceded her in death. Esther worked as a technician in breathing assistance in several hospitals in the area. She later became a teacher's aide in the San Antonio ISD from which she retired. Esther however, continued her care for people by managing a small assisted-living home for a number of years. Esther is survived by sisters Elisa Muniz (Arnold), Rosita Glass, brother Enrique (Maria) and numerous nieces and nephews. On Oct 14 2020 Esther's ashes were laid to rest in her mother's grave at San Fernanado Cemetary No. 2. A graveside service was conducted by Father Lakkisetti of Christ The King Catholic Church. Two of Esther's nephews read selected bible readings.

We will miss you Hermana.