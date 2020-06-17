ESTHER ANN GUNNELS
1927 - 2020
Esther Ann Gunnels was born in Grenville, New Mexico on July 27, 1927, and died in her home in San Antonio on June 13, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Charlie; her parents, Ralph and Gladys Gorham, three brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by her daughter Loretta Wallis and husband, Terry, her daughter, Janette Jackson, and her grandson, Keith Vetters. She was an avid Spurs fan and one of her greatest joys was watching the games. She knew all about the players and their families, and her favorites were David Robinson and Tony Parker. She volunteered for many years helping to feed the homeless at the Little Church of La Villita, and she enjoyed hanging out at the food court in North Star Mall with her best friend, Gwen. The family would like to thank her amazing caregiver, Simone who loved and cared for her as if she were her own mother. They spent many hours doing crossword puzzles and would give themselves grades for how well they did.

A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park on Austin Hwy on Friday, June 19th at 11:00 am.

Memorials may be sent to Calvary Temple Assembly of God, 14335 O'Connor Rd. San Antonio, TX 78247.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
