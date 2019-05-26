|
|
May 23, 2019
Sister Esther Cecilia Habermann, CDP, (aka Sister George Annette) entered eternal life on May 23, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born to George and Julia (Kenney) Habermann on July 18, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas. She answered God's call to become a Sister of Divine Providence on September 8, 1960 and professed first vows on June 22, 1963. She began her teaching ministry in 1964.
Sister Esther's five decades of teaching first and second grades in Catholic Schools took place in Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, Houston, Yoakum, San Antonio and Castroville in Texas, and Broussard and Alexandria in Louisiana. She also taught in three different school districts located in Lindsay, Westphalia and Somerset, Texas.
The Rosary is Monday, May 27, 2019 at 4:30p.m. and the Wake is at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019