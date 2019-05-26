Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
For more information about
Esther Habermann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Habermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Cecilia Habermann

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Esther Cecilia Habermann Obituary
May 23, 2019
Sister Esther Cecilia Habermann, CDP, (aka Sister George Annette) entered eternal life on May 23, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born to George and Julia (Kenney) Habermann on July 18, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas. She answered God's call to become a Sister of Divine Providence on September 8, 1960 and professed first vows on June 22, 1963. She began her teaching ministry in 1964.


Sister Esther's five decades of teaching first and second grades in Catholic Schools took place in Fredericksburg, New Braunfels, Houston, Yoakum, San Antonio and Castroville in Texas, and Broussard and Alexandria in Louisiana. She also taught in three different school districts located in Lindsay, Westphalia and Somerset, Texas.

The Rosary is Monday, May 27, 2019 at 4:30p.m. and the Wake is at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.

In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now