ESTHER ERNA KARGER DOWLEARN
1925 - 2020
Loving wife and mother went to be with her Lord on June 14, 2020. Esther was born March 4, 1925 to Gustav and Minna Karger. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 75 years, James M. Dowlearn, and her siblings. Esther is survived by her children, Sandra Ginder (George), Melody Howard, and Douglas Dowlearn (Andrea); 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Esther graduated from Brackenridge High School and married James on June 30, 1943. She worked for S&P Railroad, Sears, Roebuck and Judson ISD. She was active in church activities at Harlandale, Kirby and Blanco Baptist Churches.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Blanco or New Century Hospice-Kerrville.

Funeral service on June 19th at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park South.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
