January 31, 2019
Esther Garza Jimenez passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019. Esther was a graduate of Fox Tech HS and worked at Kelly AFB. An active member of the St. Agnes St. Vincent de Paul Society and Altar Society, she was a master of cooking, avid animal lover and enjoyed sewing and quilting. Mom's presence will be greatly missed by her family and will always be with us through our memories.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jose G. Jimenez, daughter Agnes Lee - wife of Gregory M. Lee, brother Alfonso, and grandson Todd. She is survived by 12 children: step-son Jose Guadalupe Jr., step son Dr. Roberto (Darlene), Bertha (Jorge), Frances (John Robert), Margaret, Teresa, Philip, Esther (Jeffrey), Frank, Ernest (Elva), John (Marisol), Michael (Tami); brothers, Arthur and Gilbert, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 5 pm in The Angelus Chapel with a Rosary at 7pm. Mass will be Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 10:00am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 829 Ruiz, with burial to follow at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or donations may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church or the St. Vincent de Paul Society, https://svdpsa.org Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2019