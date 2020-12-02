Fort Worth -- Esther Juengermann died peacefully at her home late Saturday night, November 21.2020. She was 96 years old.

The sixth of seven children of Willie and Helena Wefer Rossow, Esther was born April 3, 1924 on a farm in Gonzales County. She had a happy childhood with good memories of farm life. The depression upon them, "Essie" and her siblings helped their parents on the farm. The children and grandchildren heard the true tales of picking cotton and other necessary, but difficult, farm jobs.

Esther finished high school in Gonzales. The first of her family to attend college, she went to Texas State University in San Marcus, then called Southwest Texas State Teachers College, where she worked her way through college. It was with the help and support of her family, especially her sister-in-law, Mildred Rossow, that made an impossibility a possible reality. She graduated with a BS in Education and began a teaching career that she loved, which spanned close to 35 years. She taught everything from Home Economics to Physical Science.

Esther and Jack Juengermann, whom she had known since childhood, began dating when he returned from WWII. They married on June 23, 1948, in Corpus Christi. They had one child, Jennifer Leah. The family lived and worked in several towns before settling in San Antonio where they lived for many years. They were longtime members of Christ Lutheran Church of Alamo Heights. After moving to Fort Worth in 2006 to be near their daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchild they became members of Trinity Lutheran Church.

After retiring from their careers, as a teacher and commercial pilot, Esther and Jack enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and having fun with friends. They were happily married for 69 years until Jack's death on April 7, 2018.

She was the last of the Rossow children to claim her reward. Her parents, and her siblings, Johnny Rossow, George Rossow, Alma Rossow, Bertha Baker, Lillie Dullnig, and Nora Arhelger lit the way for her - as did her beloved husband, Jack.

In addition to her daughter, Jennifer Hill and son-in-law, Ken, Esther is survived by her grandchildren, Elisabeth Fairbanks and husband John, and Rebecca Hill and partner, Fulton; and great-grandchild, Hunter Rodriguez.

Due to the constraints of COVID 19 there will be a small committal service held privately in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to local food banks or Trinity Lutheran Church, in her memory, is suggested.