August 5, 1941 - September 16, 2019
Esther Martinez Canales passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Esther was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 5, 1941. She graduated from Sidney Lanier High School followed by a lengthy Civil Service career in the United States Federal Government at then Kelly Air Force Base, Texas before her transfer to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Esther was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Felipe and Crestina Martinez; her sister Berta Perez and her husband, Rene Canales. She is survived by her daughters Rosanne Martin (Henry) and Jennifer Ramirez (Ivan); three granddaughters, Therese Overly, Isabella Ramirez and Julianna Ramirez; her sisters Elia Ortiz, Elena Andrade and Mary Alice Fierro and countless nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation is scheduled for Monday, September 30, 2019 at Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Road, 78207. Memorial mass will be held on October 1, 2019 at San Juan De Los Lagos Catholic Church, 3231 El Paso Street, 78207. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019