DECEMBER 25, 1937 - MAY 31, 2019
Esther Rodulfo Garcia age 81 died at home on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born December 25, 1937 at her grandmother's house on Probandt Street in San Antonio.
Esther was preceded in death by her Father, Raul Rodulfo, her Mother Eudelia Lombrano, and brothers, Raul Jr., Michael, and Andy.
She is survived by her loving spouse, Joe V. Garcia Jr; Sisters, Helen, Gloria, Olivia, and Dolores; Sons, Joe III (Maria G), Carlos (Melissa); Daughters, Debbie (Edward), Christina (Alonzo); Grand- children, Joe IV (Vicky), James (Melanie), Marisa (Bryan), Matthew, Diego, Araceli, and Santiago; Great- grandchildren, Lexus, Elijah, Alex, and Isabel.
Mom loved to garden, fish, and play the lottery.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 5:00 P.M. Followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. On Friday, June 7, 2019 there will be a visitation at 9:00 am and the Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 A.M., both at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 350 Sutton Drive. Burial at San Fernando Cemetery II. Full obituary and guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on June 5, 2019