December 10, 1930 - February 19, 2019

Esther Rivas Ramos, age 88, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Esther took pride in caring for her children and grandchildren but she was particularly passionate about her cosmetology career. She enjoyed conversing with her customers while managing their beauty needs. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and volunteered in various activities that supported her church. Esther was blessed with a loving family who will miss the relationship she fostered with each of them. Our hearts are saddened by our loss but we will always cherish her heartening memories. She is survived by her children; Mary Esther Muniz, David Ramos, Jr. wife Connie, Roxane Ramos and Patricia, husband Tony Goodspeed; grandchildren, Celeste Vogel, Stacy Bullock, Lesley Park, Stephanie Riner, Jeffrey Ramirez and Bradley Goodspeed; great grandchildren, Zachary and Amethyst Vogel, Odin Wiley, Athena Riner, Jacob, Rease and Layne Bullock, Dane and Mila Park, and Teagan and Emilia Goodspeed; sister, Adeline Farias; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband David Ramos; parents Mariano and Dolores Rivas; brothers Mariano, Joe, Jimmy, and Frank Rivas; sisters Minnie Gonzalez, Rose Hernandez and Ninfa Guerra; and son-in-law Raul Muniz. An evening service will be held on Wednesday, February 27th beginning at 6:30 PM in the chapel of Porter Loring on McCullough.

On Thursday, February 28th at 10:00 AM, a Funeral Service will be held in the chapel followed by interment will follow in San Fernando Cemetery III.



