May 10, 1928 - June 11, 2019
Beatrice M. Estrada passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 91 in San Antonio, Texas. Beatrice was born on May 10, 1928 to Jose and Maria Munoz in San Antonio, Texas. She is survived by her daughter Olga Canales; sons Frank Hernandez (Yolanda R.) and Eugene Canales; sister Christina; grandchildren Deborah, Beatrice, Michelle and Michael; great grandchildren Isaac, Andrew, Skylar, Ocean, Izabella, Alejandra, Christopher and Jaelyn and 2 great-great grandchildren Sage and Enzo.
In lieu of flowers give to Alzheimer & Dementia Assoc. Visitation is Saturday, June 15 from, 4-8 pm at Mission Park South. Prayer service at 6p.m.
Published in Express-News on June 14, 2019