Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park South
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Estrada Beatrice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estrada M. Beatrice


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Estrada M. Beatrice Obituary
May 10, 1928 - June 11, 2019
Beatrice M. Estrada passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 91 in San Antonio, Texas. Beatrice was born on May 10, 1928 to Jose and Maria Munoz in San Antonio, Texas. She is survived by her daughter Olga Canales; sons Frank Hernandez (Yolanda R.) and Eugene Canales; sister Christina; grandchildren Deborah, Beatrice, Michelle and Michael; great grandchildren Isaac, Andrew, Skylar, Ocean, Izabella, Alejandra, Christopher and Jaelyn and 2 great-great grandchildren Sage and Enzo.
In lieu of flowers give to Alzheimer & Dementia Assoc. Visitation is Saturday, June 15 from, 4-8 pm at Mission Park South. Prayer service at 6p.m.
Published in Express-News on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now