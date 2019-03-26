|
August 21, 2006 - March 22, 2019
Ethan Raymond Alaniz was received into the Father's arms at 5:10 p.m. on March 22, 2019, at the tender age of 12. He was born on August 21, 2006, in San Antonio, TX.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Daniel & Refugia Robles and Ramon & Francisca Alaniz.
Ethan is loved and missed by his Dad, Roger R. Alaniz; Mom, Evelyn A. Leija; sisters, Abigail & Sara; brothers, Rogelio Jr., Valentine & Erik; grandparents, Ramon & Amelia Alaniz, Mary Ramirez, Raymond & Connie Alvarado; uncles, Raymond & Erik; aunt, Elaine; nephews, Nathan, Ezekiel, Richard & Archillis; nieces, Serenity, Bethany & Darlynn; and cousins, extended family and friends.
Ethan brought light to our lives. He had the most beautiful soul. He loved his tablet, enchiladas, favorite ball, balloons, going for rides and spending time at Grandma's. Ethan killed his own cancer because he knew it wouldn't follow him in his new life in heaven. We miss and love you so much, Ethan!
Visitation at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 3-9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3/26/19, with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Procession departs at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 3/27/19, for a 12 Noon Mass at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Brite Cemetery in Leming, TX.
