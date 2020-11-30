Reverend Ethel Marjorie McClendon Gonzalez went to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 95.

Ethel was born in Utica, Kansas on August 28, 1925.

She was a missionary with the Assemblies of God for over 53 years, in Cuba, Spain, and the Dominican Republic.

Ethel was preceded in death by her father Joel D. McClendon, mother Alice W. Hall, her brother John D. McClendon, and her beloved husband of 53 years Rev. Kerry Gonzalez. She is survived by her son Mark K. Gonzalez and daughter Miriam M. Gutierrez. Ethel leaves a loving legacy to her grandchildren Michael and Marlon Gutierrez, Sherry Stevens, and Elaina Schaff. She also leaves 7 great grandchildren: Anabelle, Nolan, and John Patrick Schaff; Lily and Maximus Gutierrez, and Kerry and Roberto Gutierrez.

A funeral service was held on November 29, 2020 at Puerta de Restauración Church, located at 6144 Babcock Rd. SA, TX, 78240.

Interment will follow at Mission Park North for family members only.