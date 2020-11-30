1/1
ETHEL MARJORIE MCCLENDON GONZALEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ETHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Reverend Ethel Marjorie McClendon Gonzalez went to be with the Lord on Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 95.

Ethel was born in Utica, Kansas on August 28, 1925.

She was a missionary with the Assemblies of God for over 53 years, in Cuba, Spain, and the Dominican Republic.

Ethel was preceded in death by her father Joel D. McClendon, mother Alice W. Hall, her brother John D. McClendon, and her beloved husband of 53 years Rev. Kerry Gonzalez. She is survived by her son Mark K. Gonzalez and daughter Miriam M. Gutierrez. Ethel leaves a loving legacy to her grandchildren Michael and Marlon Gutierrez, Sherry Stevens, and Elaina Schaff. She also leaves 7 great grandchildren: Anabelle, Nolan, and John Patrick Schaff; Lily and Maximus Gutierrez, and Kerry and Roberto Gutierrez.

A funeral service was held on November 29, 2020 at Puerta de Restauración Church, located at 6144 Babcock Rd. SA, TX, 78240.

Interment will follow at Mission Park North for family members only.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
2105212111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Northwest Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved