EUDELIA PEREZ VARA
1940 - 2020
Eudelia Perez Vara went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020 at the age of 79.

Eudelia was born on October 29, 1940 to the late George and Elisa Gleason Perez.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Pablo Riojas Vara; brothers, David, Charles, Jesse, Steven, Gilberto, Jose and Daniel Perez; sisters, Olga Angeles and Hortencia Flores. She is survived by her sons, Ignatius "Nacho" Vara (Bonnie), Abel Vara (Diana) and Jesse Vara; 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Perez as well as numerous extended family and friends. She loved baking cakes and giving Christmas gifts to as many as possible. She was big hearted, soft spoken, loving, gentle, generous and compassionate. We love her and we will never forget her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A private rosary will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 however you may join the family through livestreaming at 12:00 P.M. Please click on the following link https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=hillcrest+funeral+home.

A private interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Rosary
12:00 PM
you may join the family through livestreaming. Please click on the following link https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=hillcrest+funeral+home
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home - San Antonio
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
