Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Procession will depart from the funeral home
Castillo Mission Funeral Home 520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
San Juan De Los Lagos Catholic Church
Eufemia P. Rodriguez


1921 - 2019
Eufemia P. Rodriguez Obituary
March 20, 1921 - June 28, 2019
Eufemia P. Rodriguez, was called home to be with our Lord on June 28, 2019 at the blessed age of 98. She was born March 20, 1921 in Martindale, TX to Geronimo and Nicolasa Pastrano. She is reunited in heaven with her parents. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her children Johnny Rodriguez (Janie), Andrea Rodriguez, Gloria Barabasz (Brian); grandchildren Jennifer, Melissa, Scott, Julie, Stephen, Stacy, Daniel; 12 great- grandchildren; 3 great- great- grandchildren; siblings Gregory Pastrano, Manuel Pastrano, Joe Pastrano, Patsy Espino, Mary Puente, as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul, she will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM, with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at San Juan De Los Lagos Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on July 5, 2019
