Eugene A. "Gene" Forge, 88, of San Antonio, Texas died on December 3, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northeast in Live Oak, surrounded by family. Gene was born on February 7, 1932 at the family farm home near Leavenworth, Kansas, to parents Herman J. and Cecilia A. (Schmidt) Forge, Sr

Gene is survived by his wife, Carlene; four children: Linda Mellon Ph.D., Rev. Michael Forge, Patrice (Craig) Palmer, and Dayna (Anthony) Pembo; six grandchildren: Katherine Mellon; Eric, Jeanette and Jill Porter; Michelle and Jacquelyn Pembo; great-grandchildren Zachary and Isabel; stepchildren Michael Downey and Dana Price; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Cecilia Forge; Patricia, his wife of 49 years; two premature infant babies, Mary and Paul; one brother, Herman J. (Junior) Forge; and one sister, Sister Helen Forge SCL.

A Vigil Service will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, December 8 at Colonial, A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10a.m. Wednesday, December 9 at St John Neumann Catholic Church, 6680 Crestway Dr, San Antonio, Texas. Committal services will follow at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in Pflugerville. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, simply join us spiritually. www.colonialuniversal.com