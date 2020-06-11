Eugene Benedict Labay, 81, of San Antonio, joined his lord on June 8, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1938 in El Campo to the late Ben and Cecilia Orsak Labay.

He is survived by his wife, Katherine Sue Labay, children Eugene Michael Labay, Joan Labay-Marquez and husband Felix, Paul James Labay and wife Sonia, David Lawrence Labay, Patrick Bennett Labay and Steven Vincent Labay and wife Angela; grandchildren Steven James Marquez, David Michael Marquez, Brian Christopher Marquez, Mary Sue Rachel Marquez, Andrew Benjamin Labay and Matthew Christian Labay.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; son, John Kevin Labay and brother, Lawrence Labay.He graduated from El Campo High School in 1956, earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1960 and Juris Doctor from St. Mary's University in 1965. He began his legal career as a Briefing Attorney with the Texas Supreme Court and then went on to practice law with Cox and Smith Inc. He was a former trustee with the Czech Heritage Society, former director and board member of the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center Inc. and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Czech Heritage Society of Texas in 2016.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo. A Rosary and service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro-Tawiah officiating. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery in New Taiton.Pallbearers will be Michael Labay, Paul Labay, David Labay, Steven Labay and Patrick Labay and Chris Ermis. Memorial donations in memory of Eugene may be made to The Czech Heritage Society of Texas at https://czechheritage-texas.org/.Condolences may be left for the family online at: www.triskafuneralhome.comTriska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.