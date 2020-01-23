|
Eugene Charles Jupe, born November 4, 1933, beloved husband to Shirley J. Jupe for 67 years, passed peacefully on January 21st at the age of 86 with his children by his side.
Gene graduated from St. Gerard High School in 1952 and one month later married his high school sweetheart. He began working as an insulator for John Mansville Company, worked his way up to Field Superintendent in 1956. In 1965, he and two other partners formed Warnick Insulation Company. By 1975, Gene owned the whole company and changes its name to Little Tex Insulation Company. Soon after he formed two more enterprises, Mid_Tex Distributing Company and Air Conveyors and Insulators. As his sons grew older and became interested in the family business Air Conveyors and Insulators name was changed to Jupe Brothers Insulation Company.
Gene had a variety of interest during his lifetime. While living in San Antonio he helped coach little league teams for many years. He was an avid bowler and belonged to Highland Social Club bowling league. He was part of ACTS Community and was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Pleasanton. Gene enjoyed his horses and dabbled in horse racing for several years. He loved spending time at the ranch and feeding his cattle. He also tried his hand at raising deer for a few years, which was no surprise since he cherished his time at the deer lease with his sons and son in law. His most treasured moments however were being around family and visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by daughters, Jeannine Marie Jupe and Cheryl Lynn Jupe and parents, Otto and Ida (Heine) Jupe.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Jupe; sons, Charlie (Sylvia) Jupe, Rick (Terri) Jupe and Dan (Kay) Jupe; daughter, Shellie (Bill, Jr.) Kaiser numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be conducted at Hurley Funeral Home on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Rosary to be recited at St. Jerome Catholic Church on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9:00 am with funeral mass celebrated at 10:00 am.
Interment to follow at St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery.
For anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family, share memories or sign the online guestbook you may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 23, 2020