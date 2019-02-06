|
February 3, 1921 - January 23, 2019
Mr. Eugene Coleman, Sr. was born on February 3, 1921, in Ennis, Texas. He was one of six brothers and three sisters to the parents of Mr. John Latelasafale Coleman and Mrs. Beatrice Simms Coleman, all who precede him in death.
Mr. Coleman a Civil Rights and community Activist, begin his career as a photographer during his World War II service in the Air Force.
Mr. Coleman was co-founder of SNAP magazine with Mr. G. J. Sutton and Rev. Claude W. Black. Mr. Coleman served as editor to publish news that was often neglected by mainstream media. He was an entrepreneur of the only black photography studio in San Antonio, Tx. located in St. Paul Square. Businessman of Snap house, a chicken stand at the corner of N. Hackberry and E. Houston Street, just up the road from his Photography studio.
He leaves to cherish his memories son, Mr. Eugene Coleman, Jr. A long time special friend, Mrs. Hertha Black Grant, a devoted caretaker, Mrs. Juanita White. Very close friends Mr. and Mrs. Oscar L Vicks and Mr. and Mrs. Derick Williams. A host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on 02/06/2019 from 5:00-8:00 at Lewis Funeral Home, 811 S.W.W. White Rd. San Antonio, Tx 78220.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 6, 2019