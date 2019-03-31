|
December 6, 1932 - March 28, 2019
Eugene E. Hunter born on December 6, 1932; passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 86. In lieu of flower donations may be made to S.E. Church of Christ.
Visitation will begin on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at S.E. Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019