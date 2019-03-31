Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
S.E. Church of Christ
Interment
Following Services
Mission Burial Park South.
Eugene E. Hunter
December 6, 1932 - March 28, 2019
Eugene E. Hunter born on December 6, 1932; passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 86. In lieu of flower donations may be made to S.E. Church of Christ.
Visitation will begin on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at S.E. Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019
