Eugene E Sekinger – Born September 3rd, 1931 joined his heavenly Father on October 15th, 2019, reuniting in heaven with his wife Joyce.
He honorably served for 24 years in the United States Air Force as an Aerospace Physiologist. While actively serving, he attended the Oblate Seminary where he took theological studies on January 22nd, 1977 was ordained deacon in the Catholic church. As a Deacon he served at the Brooks Air Force Base Chapel until the chapel was closed in 2008. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Randolph Brooks Federal Credit union for another 11 years. He attended St. Benedict's Catholic Church and was very active at the Catholic Center for Charismatic Renewal in San Antonio.
Deacon Sekinger was preceded in death by his wife Joyce (Villani) Sekinger, Daughters Peggy Ann Harwell and Anna Marie Powell and great grandson Kyle Barker.
He is survived by his son Eugene J Sekinger (Heidi), 2 son in laws John Harwell and Tony Powell, 4 grandsons Erik and David Harwell, Eugene Jr and Timothy Sekinger, and 3 great grandchildren.
Sunset Funeral home will have visitation hours on November 3rd from 2:30 to 4:00 pm followed immediately by a rosary.
There will be a mass at St. Benedicts Catholic Church on November 4th at 11:30 am with a procession to Ft. Sam National Cemetery for burial.Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019