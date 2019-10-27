Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Rosary
Following Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Benedicts Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Ft. Sam National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Sekinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene E. Sekinger


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene E. Sekinger Obituary

Eugene E Sekinger – Born September 3rd, 1931 joined his heavenly Father on October 15th, 2019, reuniting in heaven with his wife Joyce.

He honorably served for 24 years in the United States Air Force as an Aerospace Physiologist. While actively serving, he attended the Oblate Seminary where he took theological studies on January 22nd, 1977 was ordained deacon in the Catholic church. As a Deacon he served at the Brooks Air Force Base Chapel until the chapel was closed in 2008. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at Randolph Brooks Federal Credit union for another 11 years. He attended St. Benedict's Catholic Church and was very active at the Catholic Center for Charismatic Renewal in San Antonio.

Deacon Sekinger was preceded in death by his wife Joyce (Villani) Sekinger, Daughters Peggy Ann Harwell and Anna Marie Powell and great grandson Kyle Barker.

He is survived by his son Eugene J Sekinger (Heidi), 2 son in laws John Harwell and Tony Powell, 4 grandsons Erik and David Harwell, Eugene Jr and Timothy Sekinger, and 3 great grandchildren.

Sunset Funeral home will have visitation hours on November 3rd from 2:30 to 4:00 pm followed immediately by a rosary.

There will be a mass at St. Benedicts Catholic Church on November 4th at 11:30 am with a procession to Ft. Sam National Cemetery for burial.

Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now