EUGENE EARL KIMSEY
1938 - 2020
Eugene Earl Kimsey entered into eternal rest on October 27, 2020.

Born in Cheyenne, Wyoming January 1, 1938, the son of Frank and Ethel Kimsey. He attended the University of Wyoming where he completed a Bachelor's degree in Elementary and Special Education. In 1958, while working in England he met and married Helen June Tibbs.

A special education teacher for thirty-five years both in Wyoming and Texas he retired from Northside ISD in 1996. An avid supporter of Special Olympics he was a coach and sponsor. He served for many years as a member of the Board of Directors for the National Council for Exceptional Children. In 1996 he was awarded the prestigious "Yes I Can" award for "outstanding service to students with disabilities".

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Helen Kimsey, his three daughters. Julie Lane, Mitchell, Nebraska, Beverly Reyes, San Antonio, Texas and Sandra VanSluyters, Lubbock, Texas. Six grandchildren four great grandchildren and brother Terry Kimsey, LaMirada, California and sister-in-law Gerry Kimsey of San Antonio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edwin, Dwight, Kenneth and his beloved sister Betty.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
2105212111
