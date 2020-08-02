Eugene Garcia Rosales Jr, age 79, more affectionately known as "Gene" was born on October 5th, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas to Eugene Espino Garcia & Beatriz Rosales Moreno. He joined the Lord in eternal rest on July 12th, 2020.

His biggest accomplishment in life were his children. He was a very proud and loving father to his five children: Mary, Susan, Richard, Elizabeth & George; daughters in law: Nancy & Lisa; sons in law: Aiman & Mike; eight grandchildren: Cody, Zachary, Mohammed, Sumer, Sarah, Yusef, Karlie & Kaylie; 1 great grandchild: Khaled; 1 sister: Christina & 1 nephew: Jeffery.

A proud Cold War Veteran, he served in the USAF Strategic Air Command division & later worked for the Via Transit System.

His larger than life presence & memorable kind smile touched so many. His height commanded respect but his simple demeanor, goodness and incredible sized heart was what people remember most. He guided, protected, implanted an amazing work ethic, he pushed integrity & originality, channeled strength & independence, instilled being firm in your believes as long as no one was hurt, equality for all & a big cheerleader of women's rights. A believer of quality not quantity. He loved wearing hats and would often say "Always look your best & presentable, there's a reason it's called a first impression"

He had an undeniable instinct skill for reading people right away. He was an avid fan of travel, books, fine dining, wine, music, dance, art, baseball & history. He made sure his children knew more than one language because communication in this world is everything & your options are infinite. Spain was his favorite country outside the USA. He made sure he emphasized that we lived in the best country in the world & should be enormously grateful to the armed forces & the people before us that made sure we had the freedoms we enjoy today. His immense life lessons were backed by actions not just words. "Integrity & follow through shows you what a person is made of" , "People First….Mission Always"

He will be sorely missed & remembered by all those who had the pleasure of meeting, loving & knowing him. One of a kind human being and there will never be another like him.

A private family graveside service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery on Tuesday August 4th, 2020 at 11:15am.