Eugene Harold Markert was granted his angel wings on August 28, 2020. Gene was born September 2, 1931 in Dime Box, Texas to Ben and Lena Markert. Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, Gene was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, baptized September 20, 1931 at St. Peter's Lutheran in Dime Box, and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran in Dime Box on May 20, 1945. Gene made Texas his home for his entire life, 62 of those years with his loving and devoted wife, Laverne, whom he married on January 6, 1952. Gene was a proud and dedicated employee of H-E-B Grocery for 42 years, working with many partners to ensure the safe delivery of groceries to stores across Texas, even when hurricanes battered the Gulf Coast. As a top priority, Gene was instrumental in H-E-B achieving a stellar driver safety record. Gene retired from H-E-B in 1991 and he and Laverne spent their retirement years in Schertz, Texas.

Gene loved and supported Jesus Christ's Church, serving as Elder and helping where he was needed. Faith and family were foremost in his life and he enjoyed participating in many bowling leagues and socializing with family and friends while playing board games and dominoes. Singing and whistling hymns were a favorite activity and he read his Bible and daily devotions every day until he could no longer do so.

Gene was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laverne. He is survived by sons and their spouses Alan & Connie Markert and Rodney & Sherry Markert; daughters and their spouses Gayle & Michael Morris and Gwyn & Scott Cressman. "Grandpa Gene" is survived by 7 grandchildren and their spouses: Lauren & Todd Metzgar, Zachary & Daryl Morris, Nathan Morris, Kimberly Cressman, Hannah and Clay Abel, Matthew Cressman, and Sophie Markert. He is also survived by 4 great grandchildren: Isaiah, Elijah, & Jessie Morris, and Blake Metzgar. Gene is survived by his brother Bernhard Markert.

Gene was preceded in death by his sisters Grace Leitko, Ann Davis, and Anita Hutto and by his brothers Gilbert, Weldon, and Ray Markert.

Gene is survived by his brothers- and sisters-in-law Della Markert, Martha Markert, Walter & Lillie Kipp, Elizabeth Kipp, Martin Jr. & Bell Kipp, Jerry & Ann Kipp, Marchelle & Johnny Sutton, and Eddie Tyler.

Gene was preceded in death by his brothers- and sisters-in-law Bernell Markert, Andrew Leitko, Doris Markert, Warren Davis, Gairdy Hutto, Betty Jane & David Smith, Diana Tyler, and Marvin Kipp.

We will celebrate Gene's wonderful life on Wednesday, September 2, at 10:30 AM at Sunset Funeral Cemetery, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas with the Pastor Jake Fain of Peace Lutheran Church, New Braunfels, Texas officiating. The service will be live streamed on Sunset Memorial's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SunsetFuneral/ because of Covid restrictions on attendance.

Gene's wishes are that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in his name to Peace Lutheran Church, New Braunfels, Texas. A special thanks to the staff of Gruene Senior Living for their care during his latter years.

Condolences may be sent to Gayle Morris at 158 Condor Dr., San Marcos, Texas, 78666.