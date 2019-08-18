Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mary's Catholic Church
202 N Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
202 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
202 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
San Fernando #2
Castroville Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Chavez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Manuel ("Gene") Chavez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Manuel ("Gene") Chavez Obituary
August 2, 2019
Eugene ("Gene") Manuel Chavez passed away peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning August 2, 2019, at the age of 70 after battling Alzheimer's disease. He was a graduate of Mount Sacred Heart School, Holy Cross of San Antonio, and both the University of Houston and University of Houston Law Center. He spent the majority of his professional career as a leading attorney specializing in criminal and family law, on both regional and federal levels. Generous, quick witted and curious, he shared his joie de vivre with loved ones on frequent travel adventures (Puerto Vallarta serving as a second home), as an avid reader and prodigious music fan, in addition to being a long-time supporter of the arts. He is preceded in death by his Father Alberto P. Chavez, Mother Delfina G. Chavez, Sister Ana M. Chavez and survived by his daughter, Mona Chavez, his grandson Gabriel Lozano, Sisters Esther Chavez, Irene Chavez, niece Dede Dammann, great nieces Aurianna Diaz Bristlin, Sofia Elizondo and Liana Elizondo, nephews Alejandro Diaz, Alberto Diaz, Ernie Elizondo, wife Bobbie Jo, many cousins , and countless close friends. Memorial services will take place at Saint Mary's Catholic Church (202 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78205) on Friday, August 23, 2019 beginning with visitations at 8:30 AM followed by a rosary and mass beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial at noon San Fernando #2 on Castroville Rd. His larger- than-life spirit will be guarded in the hearts he touched and carried forth in his memory. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to Holy Cross of San Antonio or the San Antonio and South Texas Chapter of the .
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.