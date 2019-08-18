|
Eugene ("Gene") Manuel Chavez passed away peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning August 2, 2019, at the age of 70 after battling Alzheimer's disease. He was a graduate of Mount Sacred Heart School, Holy Cross of San Antonio, and both the University of Houston and University of Houston Law Center. He spent the majority of his professional career as a leading attorney specializing in criminal and family law, on both regional and federal levels. Generous, quick witted and curious, he shared his joie de vivre with loved ones on frequent travel adventures (Puerto Vallarta serving as a second home), as an avid reader and prodigious music fan, in addition to being a long-time supporter of the arts. He is preceded in death by his Father Alberto P. Chavez, Mother Delfina G. Chavez, Sister Ana M. Chavez and survived by his daughter, Mona Chavez, his grandson Gabriel Lozano, Sisters Esther Chavez, Irene Chavez, niece Dede Dammann, great nieces Aurianna Diaz Bristlin, Sofia Elizondo and Liana Elizondo, nephews Alejandro Diaz, Alberto Diaz, Ernie Elizondo, wife Bobbie Jo, many cousins , and countless close friends. Memorial services will take place at Saint Mary's Catholic Church (202 N St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX 78205) on Friday, August 23, 2019 beginning with visitations at 8:30 AM followed by a rosary and mass beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial at noon San Fernando #2 on Castroville Rd. His larger- than-life spirit will be guarded in the hearts he touched and carried forth in his memory. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to Holy Cross of San Antonio or the San Antonio and South Texas Chapter of the .
