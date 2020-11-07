Eugene (Gene) Sonego, 88 years old, passed away in San Antonio, Texas on October 30, 2020. He was born in March 25, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to Angelo and Mary Portello Sonego.

He enlisted in the United States Army in 1948, even though due to his age, he was not officially allowed to join in accordance with U.S. Army regulations. While stationed in Arlington, Virginia, he served under General Omar Bradley and was a recipient of the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat during the Korean War. Following his commitment to the U.S. Army, he joined the United States Air Force where he served until his retirement in 1973.

While in the Air Force, he met and married his wife Phyllis Walker, Hamburg, Iowa. They were married for forty-one years until her death in December 2005. They had three sons, Douglas and Mark, San Antonio, Texas and Bradley, Austin, Texas. Gene is survived by his sister, Joanne Tammario, Orland Hills, Illinois. He is preceded in death by his parents; half-mother, Zella Sonego; half-brother, Ian Sonego; and brother, Edward Langer.

Following his military service, Gene obtained his degree in Accounting at the University of Nebraska- Omaha. He then worked for twenty years at Kelly Air Force Base in mostly the Accounting and Finance Department.

Gene was an avid reader, particularly of current events and financial periodicals. He loved to play golf, bird hunt and he won several bowling trophies in the army and in competitive leagues. Finally, Gene was a huge San Antonio Spurs fan and he could be heard from anywhere in the house yelling "Go Spurs Go", even if he was sitting in his living room by himself.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

TUESDAY,

NOVEMBER 10, 2020

10:00 A.M.

FORT SAM HOUSTON

NATIONAL CEMETERY

1520 HARRY WURZBACH

For those who would like to view the livestream of the service, please visit the obituary at www.porterloring.com

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with