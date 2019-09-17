|
|
November 29, 1932 - September 14, 2019
Eugene (Gene) W. Day passed from this life on September 14, 2019 at the age of 86. He has claimed the inheritance that was prepared for him that can never perish, spoil or fade because of his faith in Christ.
He considered his family as one of God's greatest blessings.
He leaves behind his wife, Bettie; daughters, Sharon Day and Debbie McGilvray; son-in-law, Tim McGilvray; grandson, Shea McGilvray and wife Jackie; grandson, Colin McGilvray and wife Yui; great grandchildren, Elza Stroud McGilvray, Fern Clara McGilvray and Allen Watanabe; several cousins and many friends. He worked for the Railroad Commission of Texas from 1964 -1980. He ran a successful oil and gas consulting business from 1980 - 2016.
He was a member and Deacon at Eisenhauer Road Baptist Church where he served Christ in various ways until illness limited his activities.
He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather who is intensely loved and missed.
Viewing will begin at 1:30pm on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Eisenhauer Road Baptist Church.
SERVICE
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2019
2:00 PM
EISENHAUER ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH
3950 EISENHAUER ROAD
Rev. Kevin Prather will officiate. Interment will follow in Lakeland Hills Memorial Park, Burnet County. Memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Hill Church, formerly known as Eisenhauer Road Baptist Church. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
A rrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 17, 2019