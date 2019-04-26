|
November 18, 1925 - April 19, 2019
Eugene "Gene" Weldon Robbins, a resident of Blue Skies of Texas West, passed away on April 19, 2019 in San Antonio at the age of 93. Gene was born on November 18, 1925 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Clarence R. Robbins and Myrtle O. Maguffee Robbins. Gene served in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War as a pharm- acist's mate. After graduating from Texas A&M College, he was commissioned and served as a Naval Intelli- gence Officer, retiring as a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserve.
He was an instructor at the Houston Naval Reserve Officer's School and held a Lifetime Teaching Certificate in Texas Public Schools.
In his civilian career of organ- ization management, Gene held executive positions with the Houston Chamber of Commerce, Texas Agricultural Extension Service, the American Road Builders Association (Washing- ton, D.C.). He retired as President of the Texas Good Roads Association in Austin, Texas. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Texas A&M Research Foundation, Chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, President of the Houston chapter of Sigma Delta Chi (professional journalistic society) and President of the Highland Lakes Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. His special interest during retirement was genealogy. He published several books on his Robbins and Maguffee ancestors and was the President of the Robbins Genealogy Collection. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Myrtle Robbins; his beloved wife of 65 years, Betty Alice Day Robbins, who passed away September 14, 2012; great grand daughter, Kaydence Culpepper. Gene is survived by his daughter, Marian Robbins Culpepper and her husband Joel Culpepper; son, Brian Robbins and wife Jasmina Drljevic Robbins; grandchildren, Tim Culpepper and wife Liz; Penny Platt, Adam Culpepper and Aida Drljevic; and great grandchildren Ben, Maddie, Jack, Serena, Andrew and Mariah. Gene will be missed by friends and family alike.
He was a man of strong character, will and conviction. The way he lived his life was always holding fast to ethics and integrity effortlessly always choosing the right path. He wanted to share with his children the belief in being able to do anything and be anybody. He encouraged dreaming and to never give up. A memorial service will also be held on Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel at Blue Skies of Texas East, 4917 Ravenswood Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227.
Graveside Services will be held at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9:45 am.
Funeral arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home in Castroville, Texas. www. tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2019