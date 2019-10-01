|
Eugene William O'Neill, 79, was born in San Antonio August 3, 1940 to Talley and Rose Harwerth O'Neill and passed away September 28, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's Disease. Always cheerful, he never complained even as his disabilities worsened. Gene graduated from St. Leo's Catholic School then Harlandale H.S. in 1958. He was employed by the Express-News for 13 years and retired from Southwestern Bell after 23 years, always a reliable and pleasant employee.
In 1960, Gene married his high school sweetheart, Karen Porter. They had a loving marriage of 33 years and raised 3 children. After becoming a widower, he married Gloria Helm in 1997. Together they enjoyed dancing, RV camping and family events. Though modest, Gene was adapt at playing guitar, golfing, hunting, carpentry and baseball. He seldom missed watching a Spurs or Cowboys game. A child at heart, he enjoyed the antics of his grandchildren. Family and friends will miss his sharp wit, sense of humor, compassion for others, bright blue eyes and devilish smile as no one can take his place.
Eugene is predeceased by his parents, first wife Karen, son Calem and his grandson Colin. He is survived by his devoted wife of 22 years Gloria, daughter Teri O'Neill Murphy (Pat), son Kirt O'Neill (Ana), step-daughter Michele Klenke (Kevin), brother Patrick O'Neill (Helen), sister Sharon O'Neill Ricketts (Roger), and brother-in-law Franklin Berger (Janice), Grandchildren Morgan, Carey, Cameron (Tavia), Anastasia, Katherine, Sarah, Joseph, Andrew, Megan, Great-grandchildren Zach and Elliot and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home from 5-9 pm with a Rosary at 7:30 pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe (Helotes) at 11 am with a funeral mass to begin at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park (Austin Highway). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gene's name to the .
Our sincere thanks to the loving staff at Honey's House (Helotes) and Medic Team Hospice for Gene's excellent care, including caregivers Lyn Retamar and Martha Beere.