JULY 22, 2019
Sister Eugenia Ann Stell, CDP, entered eternal life on July 22, 2019 at the age of 92. She was one of eight born to Arthur Bradley and Eugenia M. (Ankenbruck) Stell on January 15, 1927 in Houston, Texas. She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1947. Education was important in every aspect of Sister Eugenia Ann's life.
Sister Eugenia Ann taught elementary school for 18 years. She was a principal in Oklahoma and, here at St. Martin Hall. She was a Diocesan Curriculum Coordinator in Oklahoma and Diocesan School Supervisor in San Antonio. During her 14 years at Our Lady of the Lake University she was a professor and Dean of the School of Education.
The Rosary is Monday, July 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. and the Wake is at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be Tuesday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019