Eugenie T. Denny, born June 16, 1953 to Clifford Treuke and Katheryn (Ryan), passed away September 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Genie fought a tough battle with breast cancer and its side effects.

Genie loved her time as a Labor & Delivery nurse because "everyone leaves happy". She enjoyed bringing new life at the hospital and also through childbirth education.

Her best friend was her husband Herbert A. Denny II. They would give the world for each other. She was happiest as a mother to Allison Hester (Thomas) and Ashley Sarran (David) but found even greater joy in the births of her grandchildren: Andrew and Jacob Sarran and Charlotte Hester. They are the lights of her life.

Genie is also survived by her brother, Jerold Bennett. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers James Bennett, Alan Bennett and Fred Welge.

We ask you to celebrate her life and make a joyful noise with us.

