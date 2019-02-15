|
February 7, 2019
Reunited in heaven on February 7th, 2019. Eugenio A. Cisneros is now back in the arms of Rosa Linda Cisneros, his beautiful loving wife of 40 years.
Loving father of Guadalupe C. Tarin, Eugenio Cisneros Jr., Jesus Cisneros and Rosa Linda Cisneros. Proud grandfather and great- grandfather. Cherished brother, uncle and friend to many.
Master Plumber since the age of 21, but a proven "Jack of all trades". Always ready to help and share his knowledge with those ready to learn. Could always depend on his genuine helping hand.
Enjoyed playing Pool and was known as "Kat" by the locals. Loved riding his motorcycle, boat and cruising his 59 Chevy Apache "The Canary". Always the life of the party sharing his stories and will continue to be as we now share his. Contagious laugh, witty sarcasm, hilarious prankster are some of his many signature traits. His genuine wisdom and guidance will truly be missed but will forever be in our hearts.
Visitation will begin at Delgado Funeral Home, Friday, February 15th 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16th, 9:00 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow to San Jose Burial Park.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 15, 2019