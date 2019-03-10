|
July 18, 1937 - March 1, 2019
Eugenio "Papo" Garcia was born on July 18, 1937 in Edinburg, TX. He passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 81 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents; Felipa P. Garcia and Carlos Garcia, his sister, Eufrasia Farias, brothers; Ernesto and Rodrigo Garcia. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Cantu Garcia, son, Eugenio (Gene) Garcia Jr., daughter, Cynthia (Cindi) Garcia, Grandchildren; Victor Arcos, Erica Garcia, Marissa Garcia, Great-Grandchildren; Elyssa (Bella) Garcia, Jayden Garcia, Eric DeLuna and Eliana DeLuna, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Eugenio proudly served in the United States Army in his younger years. Eugenio was a hard-working man, retired from H.E.B after 27 years. He then worked for Nickel's and Dimes Video games. He loved to work on his yard, loved to barbecue, and especially loved caring for his great- grandchildren, he was full of energy and loved to dance. He loved talking to people and people loved to listen. "Papo" will truly be missed.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church with a procession from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019