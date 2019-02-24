Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:15 AM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
Eugenio Riojas Obituary
December 28, 1958 - February 14, 2019
"Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul there is no such thing as separation." -Rumi

Our beloved Eugenio Riojas Jr., born December 28, 1958, was taken from us in the blink of an eye on February 14, 2019, at the age of 60. He was a proud Veteran who loved to fish and draw, but most of all, he reveled in spending time with his sons and grand children. He is reunited in Heaven with his parents, Eugenio S. and Maria M. Riojas; brothers, Joseph and Robert Riojas, and Edward Martinez. Eugenio's legacy will live on in the hearts of his "Vieja" of 18 years, Debra Riojas; sons Erik A. Armstrong (Loretta), Adrian Armstrong (Karla), and Justin Hawthorne (Jen); 6 grandchildren; siblings Sister Dolores Riojas, Rachel Contreras (Martin), Estevan Riojas, Rebecca Rodriguez, Maria Teresa Torres, and Laura B. Vigil (Ralph); and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 3pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A chapel service will take place at 9:30am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:15am.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019
