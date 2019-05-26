|
|
May 14, 1925 - May 17, 2019
Eugene (Gene) H. Hilscher went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 94. Gene was born on May 14, 1925 to Conrad and Adella Hilscher in El Campo, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents Conrad and Adella Hilscher; sisters Clara Joseph and Virgina Schaper. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 72 years Isabel (Bell) Hilscher and numerous nieces and nephews. Gene served his country honorably during World War II in the Army 363rd Infantry, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was an Assistant Squad Leader with the 91st Division, 363rd Infantry in Africa and Italy. His decorations and citations included the EAME Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star Medal and two Overseas Service Bars.
Following his discharge from the Army, he met and married his forever love, Bell. Gene was a courageous, unstoppable, self-made man, who owned and operated various businesses. Gene did not know the meaning of "you won't be able to do it." He didn't let battle wounds and polio that compromised the use of his leg, keep him from enjoying life, including teaching himself to water ski with one ski. Upon retirement, he traveled the world with his lovely Bell making friends at every stop.
Everyone knew Gene. Although his body began to fail him these past few years, his mind was sharp, and his concern was always that the ones he loved, most especially Bell, would continue to enjoy life and all that it has to offer. He will be remembered fondly for his strong Catholic faith, his love for Bell, polka dancing his way across the country, sharing fresh produce from his gardens, teaching his nieces and nephews to water ski, and telling stories to the grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family would like to thank all his caregivers, especially, the nurses, doctors and social/case workers at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, the staff at Vitas Hospice, his caregivers at Visiting Angels, and the staffs at Brookdale Patriot Heights and Hamilton Wolfe.
A Memorial service will be held at St. Jerome's Catholic Church on Monday, June 3rd at 11:00 a.m. (preceded by a Rosary at 10:20 a.m.) with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Visitation with the Family at St. Jerome's on the day of the service starting at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer Masses for Gene's intentions, or contributions in Gene's memory to St. Jerome's Catholic Church, the , the or a .
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019