Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of Guadalupe
11762 FM 1560
Helotes, TX 78023
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Helotes, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eulalio Gutierrez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eulalio Cruz Gutierrez


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eulalio Cruz Gutierrez Obituary

Eulalio Cruz Gutierrez of Helotes, Tx. passed away on November 3, 2019 at age 90. He was born to Concepcion and Maria Gutierrez on October 21, 1929 in Seguin, Tx. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Domingo, Ramiro, Corando Gutierrez, and his sisters: Asencion Tapia and Lydia Arrellano.

Lalio is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Eloisa Rivero Gutierrez; his children: Marina Theisen (Jay), Herlinda Cantu (Jesse), Evelyn Garza (Ron), Carolyn Barrientes (Benjamin) and Lalio Jr.; grandchildren: Jesse Cantu Jr. (Pam), Melissa Holden (Brian), John & Julianna Garza and Saul Barrientes; great-grandchildren: Makayla Holden, Henry Noah Cantu; brother: Raul Gutierrez; Sister: Herlinda Camarillo, nieces, nephews & friends.

Lalio worked at Sommers Drug and Hanson Pipe Co. as a truck driver for 35 years. He built his RV to travel with his family. He was a man of wisdom and integrity with much love in his heart; A man of all trades, with God's help, he always did it his way.

Celebration of life Mass/Rosary will be offered at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 22 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart or , Tx.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eulalio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -