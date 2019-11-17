|
|
Eulalio Cruz Gutierrez of Helotes, Tx. passed away on November 3, 2019 at age 90. He was born to Concepcion and Maria Gutierrez on October 21, 1929 in Seguin, Tx. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Domingo, Ramiro, Corando Gutierrez, and his sisters: Asencion Tapia and Lydia Arrellano.
Lalio is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Eloisa Rivero Gutierrez; his children: Marina Theisen (Jay), Herlinda Cantu (Jesse), Evelyn Garza (Ron), Carolyn Barrientes (Benjamin) and Lalio Jr.; grandchildren: Jesse Cantu Jr. (Pam), Melissa Holden (Brian), John & Julianna Garza and Saul Barrientes; great-grandchildren: Makayla Holden, Henry Noah Cantu; brother: Raul Gutierrez; Sister: Herlinda Camarillo, nieces, nephews & friends.
Lalio worked at Sommers Drug and Hanson Pipe Co. as a truck driver for 35 years. He built his RV to travel with his family. He was a man of wisdom and integrity with much love in his heart; A man of all trades, with God's help, he always did it his way.
Celebration of life Mass/Rosary will be offered at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 22 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart or , Tx.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019