Eunice Symank Collins born December 17, 1924 went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2020.
She was born to Theodor and Fredericka (Koenning) Symank in Dime Box, TX. The family moved to Giddings, TX when she was 4 years old.
She married her beloved husband of 67 years, Eugene (Gene) Collins on Feb. 7, 1942 in Immanuel Lutheran Church in Giddings, TX. As a lifelong Lutheran, she joined Concordia Lutheran Church in 1955. She served as a Stephens Minister, zone captain and Sunday School Teacher.
As a military family, they lived in several states plus France and Germany.
After her husband's retirement from the Army, Eunice worked for and retired from USAA. She loved church and family. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, sewing, gardening, doing genealogy, and spending a great deal of time with family.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene in 2009, parents, 2 sisters (Lucille Jackson and Vernell Lechner), brother – Clarence Symank, and great granddaughter Rebecca Frassato.
She is survived by daughter Sharon Browning and son Ronald Collins and wife Ruby Collins; Grandchildren: Lisa Foulke and husband Mark, Daniel and Janice Browning, Kevin and Marlene Browning, Sarah Collins, and Rachel Collins; Great Grandsons: Patrick and Jessica Browning, and Shane Frassato. She also had numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and her sister-in-law Barbara Symank and Judy Collins mother of Lisa and Sarah.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church.
Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020