Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Eusebio Chacon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eusebio Chacon


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eusebio Chacon Obituary
December 16, 1919 - September 12, 2019
Eusebio Chacon, WWII Veteran, went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019, at the age of 99, in San Antonio, TX. He was born on December 16, 1919 in Devine, TX. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Estella Chacon; parents, Maximiliano and Maria Chacon; siblings Maria, Ray, Joe and Jesse; daughter, Susannah Chacon and grandson, Stephen Chacon. Eusebio is survived by his children, Thelma Parker (James) and Hector Chacon (Brenda); sister, Elvira Garza; granddaughters, Michelle Martinez, Monica Chacon Rodriguez (Roland), Lisa Torres (Bobby) and Erica Gregory (Blaine); great-grandchildren, Jimmy Martinez, Reba Dlugosh (Colin), Morgan and Jack Valdez, Joseph, Joel and Joshua Torres, Cade and Laine Gregory; nieces and nephews, Hilda, Lupe, Jerry, Elvia, Sylvia, Ray Jr., Robert, Louis, and Albert.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. for a Graveside Service with military honors at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eusebio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now