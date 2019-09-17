|
|
December 16, 1919 - September 12, 2019
Eusebio Chacon, WWII Veteran, went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019, at the age of 99, in San Antonio, TX. He was born on December 16, 1919 in Devine, TX. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 75 years, Estella Chacon; parents, Maximiliano and Maria Chacon; siblings Maria, Ray, Joe and Jesse; daughter, Susannah Chacon and grandson, Stephen Chacon. Eusebio is survived by his children, Thelma Parker (James) and Hector Chacon (Brenda); sister, Elvira Garza; granddaughters, Michelle Martinez, Monica Chacon Rodriguez (Roland), Lisa Torres (Bobby) and Erica Gregory (Blaine); great-grandchildren, Jimmy Martinez, Reba Dlugosh (Colin), Morgan and Jack Valdez, Joseph, Joel and Joshua Torres, Cade and Laine Gregory; nieces and nephews, Hilda, Lupe, Jerry, Elvia, Sylvia, Ray Jr., Robert, Louis, and Albert.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. for a Graveside Service with military honors at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 17, 2019