Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Resources
More Obituaries for Eusebio Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eusebio S. Martinez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eusebio S. Martinez Obituary
August 14, 1932 - April 1, 2019
Eusebio S. Martinez, was called home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2019 at the blessed age of 86. He was born August 14, 1932 to Arnulfo Martinez and Maria Celsa in Tlahuiltepa, Hidalgo. He was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife Felicitas G. Martinez and son Santos Martinez. He will be greatly missed by his children Vicente Martinez, Faustino Martinez, Paulino Martinez, Felipe Martinez, Pedro Martinez, Marisa Palmer, Martin Garza, Monica Rendon; numerous grandchildren and great-grand children, as well as extended family members. His first wife, Helena Martinez still is living and resides in Mexico. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be remembered for his tireless work ethic and his love for roofing (which he did for over 45 years) and gardening.

SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at San Juan De Los Lagos Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now