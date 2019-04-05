|
|
August 14, 1932 - April 1, 2019
Eusebio S. Martinez, was called home to be with the Lord on April 1, 2019 at the blessed age of 86. He was born August 14, 1932 to Arnulfo Martinez and Maria Celsa in Tlahuiltepa, Hidalgo. He was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife Felicitas G. Martinez and son Santos Martinez. He will be greatly missed by his children Vicente Martinez, Faustino Martinez, Paulino Martinez, Felipe Martinez, Pedro Martinez, Marisa Palmer, Martin Garza, Monica Rendon; numerous grandchildren and great-grand children, as well as extended family members. His first wife, Helena Martinez still is living and resides in Mexico. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends. He will be remembered for his tireless work ethic and his love for roofing (which he did for over 45 years) and gardening.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at San Juan De Los Lagos Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2019