Eva C. Guajardo passed away at age 96 on December 2, 2020. She came to San Antonio from her parents', Desiderio and Adelina Carrillo, country home and graduated from Brackenridge High School. She met her husband Emil at a USO dance that featured Glenn Miller. They were married after Emil's service in WWII. Eva had a great and abiding faith and remained true to her beliefs for over 50 years. She loved to entertain and prepare savory roasts or scrumptious enchiladas for friends and family. Eva was preceded in death by Emil, son, Oscar, and grandson, John Anderson. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Alma Guajardo; daughter, Rebecca Kennelly (Mike); daughter, Anna Anderson (David); grandchildren: Gregory Guajardo (Christina), Cecilia Guajardo, Lorisha Marchbanks (Tobin), Michael Kennelly and Zachary Anderson. Eva had a sole remaining sibling, Richard Carrillo (Marcella). Pallbearers will be David, Zachary, Mike, Michael, Gregory and Tobin.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 10 at 9:00 A.M. at The Angelus Chapel. Celebratory service will be at 10:00 A.M. followed by a procession to Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery for graveside services at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas (www.dsatx.org) Arrangements by