Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Eva Hopper Obituary

Eva Hopper, 93, returned to her heavenly home on January 23, 2020. Born December 15, 1926 in Colorado City, Texas, she was the eldest of 10 children to Elvira and Tiburcio Molina.

Eva is remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a devout Catholic, dedicated Air Force wife, gifted homemaker, seamstress, and ballroom dancer.

She is survived by her husband and dance partner of 61 years, Frank; daughters Christine (Roger) and Debra; son Rey (Michelle); brothers Reyes (Patsy) and Charlie (Patsy); sisters Lucy and Margie; grandchildren Kevin (Joelle), Nick (Rachel), Joe, Ann, Jake, and Dona; great-grandchildren Sydney, Dawson, Grayson, Landry, Blakely, and Landon; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eva was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Reinaldo, Chilo, Leon, John, and Nick.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, followed by reception and interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew School Tuition Assistance Fund, 10703 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230, or .

Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
