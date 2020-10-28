Eva Jane "Eppie" Rose, 94, passed away October 24, 2020 in Bulverde, TX. She was born to James and Thelma Williams Cason in Gainesville, TX, August 12, 1926. Eppie is now at last reunited with her beloved husband, Billy George, who died in 1981. She is also preceded in death by her dear sister, Lucy Cox, who passed into heaven just three weeks ago. Eppie is survived by 4 children: Gail Hogan, Debi Cox and husband Tom, Diane Carmona and husband Sam and Donna Mulkey; 7 grandchildren: Joshua Hill and wife Nicole; Luke Hill and wife Carol; Sean Cox; Vanessa Hoke and husband Brandon; Bill Cox and Kathryn Leffingwell; Heather Essick and husband Brandon; and Michael Carmona and wife Trisha and 9 great grandchildren: Jacob and Nathan Hill; Audrey, Jack and Eli Hill; Ashlynn and Mason Hoke; Amelia Essick; and Lily Carmona. The family wishes to thank dear friends who have been a great support and help through Mom's long illness. They also wish to thank Dr. Larry Baros and his staff. A special thank you as well to wonderful Hope Hospice, and especially Abby and Ashley, who took such tender care of Mom.

Serivce, Friday, October 30, 2020, 11:00 am. at Porter Loring North. Due to COVID, mask will be required, and seating is limited to ensure social distancing. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

