Eva Luz Lopez, age 63 passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. She was born January 23, 1957, to Jose and Anita (Hernandez) Lopez in San Antonio, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jose Lopez; her mother, Anita (Hernandez) Lopez; and niece, Bernice Alegria. She is survived by her daughters, Sonia Lopez, Tanya Caballero (Danny), & Andrea Lopez; grandsons, DJ and Dylan Caballero, & Ivan Guerra; sisters, Rosa De La Garza, Sarah Lopez & San Juanita Coronado (Albert Aleman); several nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews.

Eva Lopez was a devoted mother and grandmother. She dedicated 23 years of her life caring for patients at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. She enjoyed cooking, and often cooked on special occasions for family and friends. She loved to bake, and continued an old and special tradition, passed down from her mother, by baking her famous "Pan de Polvo" cookies. Everyone loved her cookies and many referred to her as the "Cookie Lady." Eva loved to sing and dance, and knew her way around the dance floor. Her smile and laughter were big and beautiful as was her soul. Anyone who knew her had nothing but kind words to say. Eva could never turn anyone away who needed help, truly leaving a positive impact on those who crossed her path.