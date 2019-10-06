|
|
On September 28th, our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, went to be with our Lord at the age of 78 years. Eva was born to Helen and Coney Trevino on May 8th, 1941 in Karnes City, Tx, was raised and lived in Falls City, Tx.
She worked over 30 years at USAA and after retiring worked at the Falls City National Bank (Eagle Creek) for a few years. Eva was an amazing woman, single parent and provider, raising two children and touching the lives of many in and around Falls City.
She enjoyed watching sports and baking.Eva spent the last six years of her life in Floresville, Tx where she battled cancer courageously until it got the best of her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Coney Trevino, sister Hilda (Trevino) Villanueva and brother-in-law Edward Villanueva.
She is survived by her two children Steven Wright (Maricella), and Elaine Jansky (Larry); four grandchildren Oliviana & Ella Wright, Dominik & Diesel Jansky; sister Delia Saenz (Lefty), brother Adolph Trevino (Carrie) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, followed by the rosary at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Floresville. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, Floresville, followed by inurnment at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Falls City, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF).
Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019