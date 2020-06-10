Evalyn Sadie Wilkinson, a long-time resident of San Antonio, passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 95.

Evalyn was born July 2, 1924 in Coleman, Texas and loved growing up on the farm with her family. She married Herman Doyal Wilkinson in 1945. After he returned from World War II, they moved to San Antonio in 1947. Her great joys in life were her family and her church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Doyal Wilkinson; parents, Rom Epperson and Era Jewel (Preas) Epperson; brother, Ray Epperson; sisters, Ruth Beal, Fae Costka, and Mae Johnson. Evalyn is survived by her daughter, Karen Ortman; son, Wayne Wilkinson (Sherri); brother, Bob Epperson; sister, Jean Bruce; grandchildren, Andrea Dannewitz, Chandler Ortman, Brooks Ortman; great grandchild, Scarlet Dannewitz; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am with a funeral service to begin at 12:00 pm.

Interment will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. She is joyful now to be absent from the body and present with the Lord.