Evangelina C. Pruneda, was granted her angel wings on August 23rd at the age of 77. She was born July 3, 1943 in San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luis and Margarita Cisneros, her brother, Luis Cisneros, Jr. and sister Gloria Castillo.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Luis Pruneda Jr; loving daughters, Cynthia Pruneda, Darlene Rodriguez, and Linette Pruneda; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers; two sisters, and nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6:00-7:00PM at Porter Loring McCullough

ROSARYWEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 9, 20207:00 PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL

MASSTHURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 10, 202010:00 AMST. MARY MAGDALEN CATHOLIC CHURCH1710 CLOWER

A private interment will take place in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

