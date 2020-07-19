1/1
EVANGELINA GARZA HERNANDEZ
Evangelina Garza Hernandez went home to be with God on July 8, 2020. She was born a tiny twin on December 20, 1937, one of 8 children. Waiting for her in heaven was her husband of 50 years, Samuel Ramirez Hernandez, her second child, Julio, her twin, Jaime, granddaughter Savhanna, her parents and many siblings.

Each day she woke with a song on her lips, ready to garden, exercise, read her Bible and pray. A preacher's wife, she gave the gift of faith to her children: Samuel, Moises, Jose, Norma, Jonathan and Flor Alicia. She adored her grandchildren: Daniel, Stephen, Emily, Natalie, Jon Michael, Joanna, Ethan, Anjulie, Isabella, and Christopher.

At 72, she discovered she was a gifted painter. God always provided for her, and she always found more left over to share with others. A faithful member of her church, University Park Baptist, she served as Sunday school teacher and sang a beautiful soprano in the choir.

What she would most want for you, whoever you are, is that you know God and trust Jesus as your savior.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, her grandchildren, and sisters Irene and Conchita.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to University Park Baptist Church or to Children International.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
