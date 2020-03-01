|
Heaven gained an incredible lady on Monday, February 24, 2020. She gained a restored mind and body in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Eva was born in June 20, 1929. Eva graduated from Lanier High School in 1947. She is reunited in Heaven with her parents *Ursula and *Fermin Fuentes. Her husband of 40 years. *Thomas L. Robertson, Sr. and her son Tom Jr, were anxiously awaiting to escort her through those pearly gates. Eva's surviving brother (Ralph Fuentes) and sister-in-law (Velia Fuentes), & sister (Rebecca Fuentes) were a true blessing to Eva.
*Tom and Eva's love story began when they first met at the PX where Eva was the "Popcorn Girl" at the Lackland AFB movie theatre and Dad was in the Air Force. They were married at Primera Iglesia (First Christian) Church in 1952. Their lifelong love for each other was paralleled with their deep love for the Lord and their strong Christian faith.
Eva worked in the San Antonio Independent School District. After retiring from SAISD, she worked at Marbach Christian Church Day Care. She had a strong sense of service for others in the community and created deep friendships with people all over the country. Eva's vocation and mission field was "people". She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, cousin, niece, aunt and friend. Eva was a child of God, freely sharing God's Love with everyone. She taught us by example and always demonstrated compassion. She was always willing to help at a moment's notice.
But aside all the accomplishments professionally, Tom and Eva's greatest accomplishment was raising their children, Eva Carol (Paul) Charleston, Teresa (Terri) Robertson, and *Thomas L. Robertson Jr. (Liz). For everybody who knew Tom and Eva, their love story became complete when they became grandparents. (John Thomas (Erin) Robertson and Karen (Travis)) Patterson. She absolutely adored her Great-Grandchildren (Avery Grace, Bentley Ray, and Riley Joy) Eva created a lifetime of memories with their children and grandchildren. She rarely missed a family birthday or celebration. Eva was a friend to everyone and was known to greet everyone at church, or at a birthday party, or at a special event. She is now at the pearly gates telling St. Peter that he has had his job long enough, and now it is her turn to greet everyone as they come into Heaven.
None of us will ever be the same. Not because Eva has left us, but because, she lived so fully and loved everyone around her so deeply.
Many thanks to:
Michelle, Miss Toni and Chaplain Joel with Alamo Hospice. Cecilia Ramirez was a caregiver with "Visiting Angels". Dora Rivera and Carol Chatfield were also a big help for Eva.
Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers on Thursday, March 5, 2020, with Rev. Gontran Lopez officiating the Celebration of Life at 6:00 p.m.
On Friday, March 6, 2020, the Funeral Procession will depart at 9:00 a.m. for 9:30 a.m. Committal Serve at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.