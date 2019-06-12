|
|
June 5, 1940 - June 5, 2019
Evangeline B. Hubbard, beloved mother, grandmother, Nana, and friend entered her eternal rest on June 5, 2019, her 79th birthday. Born in San Antonio, Texas, she was a charismatic, loving woman who was always fond of dancing, shopping, and gardening, but was happiest when spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents Juan C. Barrera and Angela G. Espinosa; her husband, Amadeo T. Hubbard; her brother, Richard Espinosa; and her granddaughter, Amanda Aileen Lopez. She will be deeply missed by her children, John Charles Hubbard (Angela); Yvonne H. Valdez (John); Mary Esther Njus (Ronald); her brother, Steve Espinosa; her grand children, John Lopez IV, RJ Garza (Sara), Alexandra Luna (Louie), JC Hubbard, Christian Njus; her great- grandchildren, Noah Garza, Wyatt Garza, Audrey Garza, Annalyce Luna, and Josiah Luna.
She will also be fondly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, June 14, 2019, from 5:00 - 9:00 PM at Mission Park South. A memorial celebration to be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on June 12, 2019