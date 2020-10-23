Evangeline F. Robledo was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the blessed age of 71. She was born May 20, 1949 in San Antonio, TX to Jesus and Anna P. Flores. She is reunited in heaven with her parents; siblings Arturo Garza, Rudy Garza, Corina Garza, David Garza, and Hector Flores.

She is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 47 years Benny A. Robledo, Jr; children Oscar Robledo (Carol), Isaac Robledo, Roland Robledo; grandchildren Destinee Robledo, Isaiah Robledo, Alyssa Robledo, Ariel Robledo; great granddaughter Ava Robledo; siblings Jesse Flores, Amelia Campos, Yolanda Martinez, Irene Ytuarte; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul, she will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.

Services:

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM with a rosary at 6:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.