On Feb 4, 2020, God sent his angels to guide Evangeline "Angie" P. Champion to Heaven. Angie, age 82, was a devout catholic. She was the daughter of John G. Champion and Beatrice Porras Champion, who have patiently awaited her arrival to her eternal home. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister and friend, who walked in different shoes. Devoted to God and country, Angie worked for 34 years to the betterment of our country as a Civil Servant for the Department of Defense. Selflessly devoted to her family and friends, she gave herself to the support and betterment of those around her.
Always giving of her time, concern, and heart. Although our hearts are breaking now, we have peace knowing that she is completely in the hands of God.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Adolph, Horace, Henry, Johnny, Willie, George and Richard Champion. She is survived by her younger sisters, Laura "Alice" Champion (Robert), Lucille "Lucy" Champion Escobedo (Robert), and Josephine "Josie" Champion-Garcia (Henry); numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Porter
Loring on McCullough.ROSARYTHURSDAY FEBRUARY 13, 20207:00 P.M.PORTER LORING CHAPEL MASSFRIDAY FEBRUARY 14, 202010:00 A.M.OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH13715 RIGGS ROADHELOTES, TEXAS
Interment in San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.
