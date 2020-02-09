San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
13715 Riggs Road
Helotes, TX
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
San Fernando Cemetery No. II
746 Castroville Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evangeline Champion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evangeline P. Champion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evangeline P. Champion Obituary

On Feb 4, 2020, God sent his angels to guide Evangeline "Angie" P. Champion to Heaven. Angie, age 82, was a devout catholic. She was the daughter of John G. Champion and Beatrice Porras Champion, who have patiently awaited her arrival to her eternal home. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister and friend, who walked in different shoes. Devoted to God and country, Angie worked for 34 years to the betterment of our country as a Civil Servant for the Department of Defense. Selflessly devoted to her family and friends, she gave herself to the support and betterment of those around her.

Always giving of her time, concern, and heart. Although our hearts are breaking now, we have peace knowing that she is completely in the hands of God.

Angie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Adolph, Horace, Henry, Johnny, Willie, George and Richard Champion. She is survived by her younger sisters, Laura "Alice" Champion (Robert), Lucille "Lucy" Champion Escobedo (Robert), and Josephine "Josie" Champion-Garcia (Henry); numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Porter

Loring on McCullough.

ROSARY

THURSDAY

FEBRUARY 13, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

CHAPEL

MASS

FRIDAY

FEBRUARY 14, 2020

10:00 A.M.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE

CATHOLIC CHURCH

13715 RIGGS ROAD

HELOTES, TEXAS

Interment in San Fernando Cemetery No. 2.

You are invited to sign

The guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evangeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now